Behold Osinbajo’s intimidating impressive C.V, many pressure him to run

This is my CV Nigerians!

[PERSONAL DATA]

Name: Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN

Other Names: Oluyemi Oluleke,

Date of Birth: 8th March, 1957,

Place of Birth: Creek Hospital, Lagos,

Home Address: *

Lagos, Nigeria. Nationality: Nigerian,

Marital Status: Married.

[EDUCATION]

London School of Economics & Political Science, Master of Laws – 1980, Nigerian Law School – 1979, Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria Winner of Graham-Douglas Prize for Commercial Law University of Lagos, 1975-78, LLB, Second Class Upper, Winner State Merit Award -, Igbobi College Yaba – 1969-75, School Prize for English Oratory, 1971, 1972; Adeoba Prize for English Oratory 1972-1975; Elias Prize for Best Performance in History (WASC) – 1973, School Prize for Literature (HSC), 1975; African Statesman Intercollegiate Best Speaker’s Prize, 1974.

[WORK EXPERIENCE]

Simmons Cooper Partners (Barristers and Solicitors), Senior Partner, 2007 till date; University of Lagos, Professor of Law, Department of Public Law, Faculty of Law, 2007 to 2013; Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Member of Cabinet, Lagos State, 1999 to May 2007 ; United Nations Secretary General’s Committee of Experts on Conduct and Discipline of UN Peacekeeping Personnel around the globe, Member (2006); United Nations Operations in Somalia, Staff Member, Justice Division, UNOSOM II; Law Firm of Osinbajo, Kukoyi & Adokpaye, Partner; University of Lagos, Professor of Law and Head of Department of Public Law (1997-1999), Federal Government of Nigeria, Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, (legal advice and litigation), 1988-1992; University of Lagos, Senior Lecturer I (1983-86), Lecturer II (1981-1983), Bendel Development and Planning Authority, Legal Officer (Youth Service),1979-1980

[PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES]

International Criminal Court, Counsel, 2012 Citibank (Nigeria), Independent Director, appointed in 2008; Senior Advocate of Nigeria, 2002 ; African Development Bank, Ethics Adviser, Advisory Board; Asset and Resource Management Company Limited (ARM), Board Member, 2011 Education Sector Support Programme in Nigeria, Consultant, analysis of Legislation on Universal Basic Education, 2010; United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Assessing the Efficiency and Impact of African Anti-Corruption Commissions, Consultant, 2009; International Bar Association, delegation to South Africa to consider the issue of the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, Member, 2008; Board of Studies of the Council for Legal Education, Member, 2003-2007; Body of Benchers, Member, 1999-2007; Council of Legal Education, Member,1997-2007; International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda Arusha on training of Prosecutors, Consultant (2004); Revision and Publication of Laws of Lagos State, Coordinator, 2003; Human Rights Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Member (1999); Ministerial Committee for Review of Minerals Laws and Regulations, Member, (1996); ECOWAS, Eminent person group for the Harmonisation of the Commercial Laws of ECOWAS States, Member (1996); National Committee on the Review of Solid Mineral Laws, Member, 1996; Expert advisory team to Ethiopia to advice parliament on Legal aspects of Democratisation, Member (1992); National Committee on the Reform and Unification of the Nigerian Criminal Laws and Procedure Codes, Member, 1988-1991; National Committee on Prison Reform, Member, 1991; Compilation and Editorial Committee of Nigeria’s Treaties in Force (1970-1990) (Published in 10 volumes) Coordinator, 1991; United Nations African Institute for Crime Prevention (UNAFRI), Consultant, (1991); Delegation to the Meeting of Senior Officials of Commonwealth Law Ministries, Singapore, Leader, (1990); Task Force on the Revision of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, Member, 1990; Commonwealth Ad-Hoc Working Committee on the Protection of Cultural Property, Member, (1990); Senate of Lagos State University, Member ; Senate of the University of Lagos, Member; Convention on Business Integrity, Co-founder & Chairman, Justice Research Institute Ltd. Gte., Board Member , THE ORDERLY SOCIETY TRUST, Executive Director Negotiation and Conflict Management International Board Member, United Nations Development Programme/United Nations Centre on Transnational Corporations/Training Programmes in Negotiating International Commercial/Financial Agreements for Senior Government and Private Sector Officials; and Providing An Enabling Environment for Foreign Investment in Nigeria, Coordinator; United Nations Centre on Transnational Corporations/United Nations Development Programme, Consultant; Commonwealth Working Party on the Commonwealth Advisory Service on Arbitration, Member; Nigerian Delegation to Negotiation of ECOWAS Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties, Gambia, Leader ; Governing Board of Legal Research and Resource Development Centre (LRRDC), Member ; Governing Board of Empowerment and Action Research Centre (EMPARC), Member ; International Bar Association, Member; Justice Committee of the Transitional Work Groups of the Governor-Elect Lagos State, Secretary; British Institute of International and Comparative Law, Member.

Membership of Editorial Boards of Learned

[PUBLICATIONS]

Editorial Advisory Board of the Appellate Review Journal(Published by The Emmanuel Ayoola Foundation); Gravitas Review of Business and Property Law; Nigerian Supreme Court Cases – DSC Publications (Published in 35 volumes); Justice (Journal of Contemporary Legal Problems); Contemporary Law Journal, (Faculty of Law, UNILAG); All Nigeria Law Reports (Published in 31 volumes); LASU Law Journal, Lawyers Bi-Annual, Journal of Finance and Investment Law; National Correspondent Bulletin of Legal Developments, Editorial Director Justice Now legal newspaper.

Membership of Editorial Boards of Non-Legal Publications:

Member, Editorial Advisory Board of the News/Tempo, Editor/Consultant, Human Dignity (Journal of the Human Rights Club), Member, Editorial Board of Scrutiny (Advocacy Bulletin of Integrity)

Publications

[CHAPTERS CONTRIBUTED TO BOOKS]

The Common Law, The Evidence Act and The Interpretation of Section 5(a) in Essays in Honour of Judge Elias (1986) (J.A. Omotola, ed) pgs. 165-18;

Some Reforms in The Nigerian Law of Evidence Chapter in Law and Development (1986), (J.A. Omotola and A.A. Adeogun eds.) pgs. 282-311;

Rules of Evidence in Criminal Trials in the Nigerian Special Military Tribunals Chapter 2 in Essays on Nigerian Law, Vol … 1, Pgs. 28-42. (J.A. Omotola ed),

Some Public Law Considerations in Environmental Protection. Chapter in “Environmental Laws in Nigeria”, (J.A. Omotola ed.) 1990 pgs 128-149,

Domestic and International Protection for Women: “Landmarks on the Journey so Far” in Women and Children under Nigerian Law”. (Awa U. Kalu & Yemi Osinbajo eds.) 1990. pgs. 231-241

Some Problems of Proof of Bank Frauds and Other Financial Malpractices in Bank Frauds and Other Financial Malpractices in Nigeria (Awa Kalu ed.)

Modalities For The Implementation of The Transition Provisions in The New Constitution in Law Development and Administration, (Yemi Osinbajo & Awa Kalu eds.) FMJL Review Series, (1990).

Legal and Institutional Framework For The Eradication of Drug Trafficking in Nigeria – Narcotics: Laws and Policy in Nigeria (Awa Kalu & Yemi Osinbajo eds.) FMJL Review Series, 1990

Proof of Customary Law in non-Customary Courts, – Towards a Restatement of Nigerian Customary Laws, (Osinbajo & Awa Kalu eds.) 1991,

External Debt Management: Case Study of Nigeria – International Finance and External Debt Management, UNDP/UNCTC, 1991,

Judicial and Quasi-judicial Processing of Economic and organized Crimes: Experiences, Problems etc. Essays in Honour of Judge Bola Ajibola, (Prof. C.O. Okonkwo ed.) 1992,

Human Rights, Economic Development and the Corruption Factor in Human Rights and the Rule of Law and Development in Africa (Paul T. Zeleza et al eds) 2004

[ARTICLES PUBLISHED IN LEARNED JOURNALS]

Legitimacy and Illegitimacy under Nigerian Law Nig. J. Contemp. Law. (1984-87) pgs. 30-45

Unraveling Evidence of Spouses in Nigeria, Legal Practitioners Review Vol. 1 No. 2 1987 pgs. 23-28

Can States Legislate on Rules of Evidence? Nigerian Current Law Review 1985 pgs. 234-242

Problems of Proof in Declaration of Title to Land, Journal of Private and Property Law Vol. 6 & 7, October 1986, pgs. 47-68

Interpretation of Section 131(a) of the Evidence Act. Journal of Private and Property Law Vol. 6 & 7 (1986), pgs. 118-122

Review of Some Decrees of the Structural Adjustment Era (Part 1, 2, 3), (1989) 2 GRBPL No. 2 (Gravitas Review of Business and Property Law) pgs.60-63, (1989) 2 GRBPL No. 3 (Gravitas Review of Business and Property Law) pgs. 51-55, (1989) 2 GRBPL No. 4 (Gravitas Review of Business and Property Law)

Current Issues in Transnational Lending and Debt Restructuring Agreements part 1 and 2

Autonomy, Academic Freedom and the Laws Establishing Universities in Nigeria (1990) Jus. Vol. 1 No. 2, pgs. 53-64

Admissibility of Computer Generated Evidence. (1990) Jus. Vol. 1 No. 1 pgs. 9-12

Allegations of Crime in Civil Proceedings, U.I. Law Review 1987

Roles, Duties and Liabilities of Collateral Participants and Professional Advisers in Unit Trust Schemes (1991) Jus. Vol. 1 No. 7 pgs. 71-83

Reform of the Criminal Law of Evidence in Nigeria (1991) Jus. 2 No. 4 Pgs. 71-98

Profit and Loss Sharing Banks – (1990) Jus. Vol. 2 No. 8, Juvenile Justice Administration in Nigeria.

A Review of the Beijing Rules. (1991) Jus. Vol. 2 No. 6. Pgs. 65-73

Sovereign Immunity in International Commercial Arbitration – The Nigerian Experience and emerging state practice- In African Journal of International and Comparative Law, 4 RADIC 1992, page 1-25,

Human Rights and Economic Development in The International Lawyer. 1994, Vol. 28, No. 3 pgs. 727-742

Legality in a Collapsed State: The Somalia Experience 45 ICLQ 1996, pgs. 910-924.

[BOOKS AUTHORED/EDITED]

Integration of the African Continent Through Law” (Edward Foakes Publishers, 1989, vol. 7, Federal Ministry of Justice Law Review Series)

Towards A Better Administration of Justice System in Nigeria” (Edward Foakes Publishers, 1989)

Women and Children Under Nigerian Law with (Awa kalu Co. Ed.) FMJL Review Series

The Unification and Reform of the Nigerian Criminal Law and Procedure Codes with (Awa Kalu Co. Ed.) – (Malthouse Press), 1990, FMJL Review Series

Law Development and Administration (Malthouse Press), 1990

Narcotics: Law and Policy in Nigeria, FMJL Review Series 1990

Nigerian Media Law, with (Prof. PK Fogam) GRAVITAS Publishers 1991

Perspectives on Human Rights in Nigeria with (Awa Kalu, Co.Ed) FMJL Review Series 1991

Democracy and the Law, FMJL Review Series, 1991

Perspectives on Corruption in Nigeria, FMJL Review Series 1992

Cases and Materials on Nigerian Law of Evidence, Macmillan, 1996

The Citizens Report Card on Local Governments (with Omayeli Omatsola) 1998

Economic, Social and Cultural Rights – A training Agenda for Nigeria (with Bankole Olubamise and Yinka Balogun,) Legal Research and Resource Development Centre, 1998

Annotated Rules of the Superior Courts of Nigeria (with Ade Ipaye) Lexis-Nexis Butterworths 2004

Cross Examination: A Trial Lawyer’s Most Potent Weapon (with Fola-Arthur Worrey) Lexis-Nexis Butterworths 2006

[MONOGRAPHS]

Problems and Prospects of Development Control 2004

Elections and Electoral Malpractices in Nigeria 2009

The Imperative of Electoral Reforms – A Critical Element of Constitutional Re-engineering of Nigeria 2009

Strengthening The Code Of Conduct Bureau 2009

Building Ethical Institutions: The Experience Of The Lagos State Judiciary 2009

The State Of Criminal Justice In Nigeria: Challenges And Opportunities 2009

Transparency And Ethical Considerations In The Development Of The Nigerian Economy 2009

The Responsibility Of Privilege 2010

Reforming Civil Procedure Rules: The Lagos State Experience 2010

Understanding How The Legal Process Works In Business 2010

The Modern Justice Delivery Technique 2010

Challenges Of Enforcement Of Securities In Nigeria 2010

Political Institutions And Electoral Integrity 2010

Development and Policy Use of Criminal Justice Information and Statistics 2010

The Retreat of the Legal Process 2011

The Rule of Law: The Foundations are Shaking 2011

Structuring Criminal Justice Administration In A Federal State: Priorities For Nigeria 2011

Regulatory Framework for Curbing Internet Crimes and Money Laundering 2014

Leadership and Legacy: The Power of One 2014

Repositioning Nigerian Universities For The 21st Century: Paradigms For Innovation And Change 2014

Delays In Justice Administration: Beyond The Rules And The Law 2014

Towards A More Transparent And Merit‐Based Judicial Recruitment System In States Judicial Service Commissions 2014

The Rule of Law and National Development 2014

[AWARDS]

Lagos State Government An award in recognition of invaluable 09/Sept/1999 contribution as member, Justice Committee of Lagos Transition Work Group

Lagos State Government An award in recognition of invaluable 09/Sept/1999 contribution as MEMBER, policy committee of Lagos Transition Work Group

Nigerian Bar Association Merit Award for outstanding

Ikeja Branch contributions to the Bench and Bar and 15/June/2001 commitment to the rule of law in Lagos

Lagos State Judiciary Award for invaluable support

06/Dec/2003 towards the upliftment and growth of administration of justice in Lagos State Judiciary

Nigerian Bar Association Outstanding Practitioner award in 2004 recognition of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

(SAN)’s contribution to the legal profession and the Nigerian Bar Association

Magistrates Association of Nigeria Award of excellence in recognition of 09/Dec/2005 meritorious and selfless service to magistracy and humanity

Lagos State House of Assembly Outstanding performance award

28/April/2005 (The House Committee on Judiciary

Human Rights and Public Petition)

Nigeria Bar Association Award of honour in appreciation of an

Ikeja Branch immense contribution to the

26/May/2006 development of constitutionalism in Nigeria

Thisday Newspaper Nomination as Legal Practitioner of the year

2006

Lagos State Ministry of Justice An Award in recognition of an

April, 2007 eight year tenure of resourceful motivational and revolutionary leadership of the Justice sector in Lagos state

Nigerian Leadership Initiative Award for exemplary leadership in

July 2007 government

Committee for the Distinguished Mediators Award

Defence of Human Rights in recognition of selfless commitment

20/Sept/2010 to peace and development

Lagos State Government Emeritus Ambassador for the

Ministry of Environment Environment

2010

Lagos State Government An Award in recognition of an outstanding 2010 contribution to the development of the Justice Sector of Lagos State

Nigerian Lawyers Association Law and Justice Award. In recognition of

December 2011 an exceptional and remarkable service in the academia and the public sector, dedication to advocating for and implementing Judicial Reform in Nigeria.

The Lagos State Judiciary and An Award in recognition of a meritorious

The Lagos State Multi-Door service on The Lagos Multi- door

Courthouse 2014 Courthouse Governing Council