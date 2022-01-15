Calls for Osinbajo to run in 2023 gets louder – Ojudu Babafemi

Forty Nigerians of substance from across the country made an unscheduled visit to me yesterday. It was a pleasant surprise . They planted a young man in front of my office to monitor my movement and inform them when I resume work. Suddenly I saw this gentlemen and women who gathered from across the country streaming to my office . Among them was a lady , 89 years old retired Prof of Agriculture.

All they came to know was will Osinbajo contest.

Without waiting for me to take their question to Osinbajo and bring an answer they have formed a group called Integrated Supporters for Osinbajo. Some of them are former speakers , house of assembly , retired Air Vice Marshal , businessmen, academics , retired top civil servants etc . Led by Otunba Odewale who worked with President Obasanjo The Villa, the group said they are motivated by Osinbajo’s exceptional qualities and are ready to campaign for him across the country without asking for anything than a platform to so do. It was a pleasant surprise. –