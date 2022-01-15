Nigeria vs Sudan 3:1 highlights

The Super Eagles are through to the last-16 at the Africa Cup of Nations with a game to spare.

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze struck after just three minutes of Saturday’s clash at the Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua to set Nigeria – who beat Egypt in a heavyweight opening fixture – on their way to a second straight win in Group D.

Taiwo Awoniyi added a second in slightly fortunate circumstances on the stroke of half-time, before Moses Simon struck straight after the interval.

Walieldin Khedr Safour Daiyeen notched Sudan’s maiden goal of the tournament – and his first at international level – from the penalty spot with 20 minutes left after VAR intervened following a foul by Ola Aina.

But that proved to be only a consolation goal as Augustine Eguavoen’s side comfortably saw out their latest triumph that sees them join hosts Cameroon and Morocco in the knockout rounds.

Hopes will be rising that Nigeria can add to their three AFCON titles, the last of which was won in South Africa in 2013.