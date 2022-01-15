Tu-Face Retires From Putting Women In Family Way @ Random
Younews Ng
January 15, 2022
Tu-face Idibia, Nigerians music act also known as 2-Baba is now a ‘new creature’ as he has chosen to live up to his name, “Innocent”.
The singer who used to be mostly in the media space for putting Ladies severally in the family way, said he has retired from getting women pregnant anyhow.
