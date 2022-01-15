UK’s ‘Longest Married Couple’ Celebrates 81st Wedding Anniversary

Ron and Joyce Bond have claimed the title of UK’s longest married couple after celebrating their 81st wedding anniversary days back.

According to Mirror UK, the couple married when Ron was 21 and Joyce was 19. They are now aged 102 and 100.

Ron and Joyce revealed that friends had warned that they “wouldn’t last long.”

81 years down the line, Ron and Joyce credit a bit of “give and take” as the secret of their lasting marriage.

Joyce, a former Woolworths worker, said, “We never expected to reach 81 years of marriage, we know we are very fortunate to have achieved this amazing goal. It feels excellent! There is no boss in our relationship, we both give and take.”

The couple have two children.

Photo credit: Mirror UK via Punch