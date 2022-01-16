‘I’ve never felt so low’ — Obi Cubana breaks silence over drug link

Obi Cubana, the Nigerian socialite, has spoken about his recent invitation by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The entrepreneur, whose real name is Obi Iyiegbu, was grilled by the NDLEA on Thursday over allegations linking him to an illegal narcotics business.

In an interview with Daddy Freeze, the media personality, the 46-year-old said drug-related business is something he is strongly against.

He also disclosed that he had already made a covenant with God never to indulge in drug-related business.

Obi Cubana said he has “never felt so low in life” like he did when the NDLEA invited him recently.

The socialite also compared the NDLEA invitation to when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detained him for four days last year over alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

“In life, people must face certain challenges. I’m facing mine right now and I think the most painful of them… you see, I was in detention for four days and three nights, I didn’t feel bad because I knew the agency would do a thorough job and if I’m cleared, I would be allowed to go, there was no witch-hunting. But to link me with drugs, I have never felt so low,” he said.

“To me, it’s repulsive, it’s something that I have a made a covenant with my God, children, and my unborn generation that I will never support, invest and be part of it (drugs)… It’s something my children can be victims of. So, no sane human being will support it. Even the thought of that invitation…”

Obi Cubana revealed that he was invited by the NDLEA because someone linked to a drug-related business allegedly paid money into his account.

He also enjoined the public to wait till the agency concludes its probe and makes its findings public.

“I wasn’t accused or linked to anything but they said somebody paid money into my account which I believe that the agency in question also is a very, very responsible one and I know that at the end of the day, when they are done with their investigation, it will be made public,” he added.