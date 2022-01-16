Osinbajo’s fans kickstart presidential campaign in Kano

Supporters of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo on Saturday kickstarted his 2023 presidential campaign with the launch of the New Nigerian Tribe “Homo sapiens nigerianus” in Kano.

The event was organised by One Tribe Osibanjo Group.

Addressing the crowd at the launch, Prof. Olusola Adeyeye, a former Whip of the Senate, said Osinbajo is the perfect fit for Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Adeyeye said: “At this moment, choosing the President is very easy for Nigerians because we have Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the man of the moment.

“He is a leader with vision and mission that transcends all tribal sentiments and considers our common humanity.

“At this point in time, we need a man like Osinbajo who is intellectual, versatile and very suited for the throne.

“He has good characters which is the best quality of leadership and displays keen intellects with noble intention that if elected he will inspire millions of Nigerians because he is a man of his words.

Also addressing the gathering, National Coordinator of Yemi Osinbanjo for President, Dr Anwar Hamza said that it behoves on Nigerians to vote wisely for the Vice President for continuity and progress of Nigeria as one indivisible entity.

He said Nigerians cannot not afford to miss the opportunity of electing the Vice President in order to continue with the good work started by the President Muhammad Buhari administration.

Hamza said: “Yemi is competent, a well cultured character, with capacity, knowledge and integrity. He has all the qualities to pilot the nation’s affairs after PMB.

“We must all rise to prosper as a nation, we must vote for a straightforward man to be the next President and for a man with the grasp of our economic realities and solutions to our national woes at his fingertips.”