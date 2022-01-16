Shevchenko sacked as Genao coach

Andriy Shevchenko has been sacked as head coach of Serie A club Genoa after just 11 games in charge of the club.

Shevchenko enjoyed a sparkling reputation as a player due to his goalscoring exploits with Dynamo Kyiv, Milan and Chelsea, which ultimately led him to win the Ballon d’Or in 2004.

Following his retirement from the game in 2012, he went into coaching with the Ukraine national team four years later.

He quit the post in August to move into club management but has quickly found to his cost the cut-and-thrust nature of the job, lasting barely two months in charge before being sacked.

“Genoa Cfc announces that coach Andriy #Shevchenko has been relieved of his post. The Club thanks the coach and his staff for the hard work they have done in recent months,” a statement published on social media has indicated.

He took command of the team in November from Davide Ballardini with the club 17th in the standings, yet their disastrous season has only continued – and in fact has got worse.