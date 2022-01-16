Social Media Influence gives Cubana Chief Priest new job as Imo gov’s special adviser

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
January 16, 2022

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has appointed socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, as his social media aide.

According to Cubana Chief Priest, he received his letter of appointment on Friday as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Social Media Influence and Social Events Management.

The socialite, who owned clubs across the country, made this known on his Instagram page on Friday, where he posed with his appointment letter.

He wrote, “I just picked up my letter of appointment as Special Adviser To His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma on Social Media Influence and Social Events Management.

“I have an instruction from His Excellency @he_hopeuzodimma to make over 1,000 Imo youths get super successful like me from the Almighty social media which made me in just one year.

“It’s so easy for me to do and I will do just that through christ who strengthens me. Amen.

“May God give me the grace, wisdom, energy and guts to tell his Excellency the unfiltered truth he needs to hear at all times. Amen”

