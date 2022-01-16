Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tinubu’s declaration won’t stop me from running – Gov Fayemi

Tinubu’s declaration won’t stop me from running – Gov Fayemi

Younews Ng January 16, 2022 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 68 Views

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that the declaration of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president, would not stop him from the contest in the race.
Recently, two notable leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Southwest, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dr John Kayode Fayemi had a closed-door meeting where undisclosed issues were discussed.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday 12th January, however, had no third party present and had nothing to do with the presidential ambition or otherwise of either of the two political leaders.

It was a family meeting of minds. It is therefore disingenuous of the spin doctors who were nowhere near the venue of the meeting to begin to second guess discussions at the meeting.

In a democratic setting like ours with so many issues begging for attention, the discussion will go on daily among political leaders at various levels.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Osinbajo’s fans kickstart presidential campaign in Kano

Supporters of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo on Saturday kickstarted his 2023 presidential campaign with the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.