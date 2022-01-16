Tinubu’s declaration won’t stop me from running – Gov Fayemi

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that the declaration of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president, would not stop him from the contest in the race.

Recently, two notable leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Southwest, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dr John Kayode Fayemi had a closed-door meeting where undisclosed issues were discussed.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday 12th January, however, had no third party present and had nothing to do with the presidential ambition or otherwise of either of the two political leaders.

It was a family meeting of minds. It is therefore disingenuous of the spin doctors who were nowhere near the venue of the meeting to begin to second guess discussions at the meeting.

In a democratic setting like ours with so many issues begging for attention, the discussion will go on daily among political leaders at various levels.