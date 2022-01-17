Eguavoen should be made substantive, not interim coach

Christian Chukwu

Super Eagles legend, Christian Chukwu, believes the present leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) does not value indigenous coaches.

Chukwu said this on Sunday, hours after the Super Eagles, led by a former international, Austine Eguavoen – appointed on an interim basis to replace long-time coach, Gernot Rohr – booked their spot at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16.

“I can assure you that the present Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) does not believe in Nigerian coaches,” the former player fondly called “The Chairman, said

Chukwu joins fans and pundits who maintain that the Super Eagles need a local handler, citing the fact that all World Cup-winning teams were handled by their nationals.

Using Eguavoen as a reference point, the 1980 AFCON winner praised the former defender for turning around the Super Eagles fortunes with their display so far in Cameroon.

“I am happy with what Eguavoen is doing now. Within a short period, Eguaveon was given the job, you can see how he has turned the team around. Nigerian coaches can perform even better than foreign coaches but our federation doesn’t have respect for the Nigerian coaches,” he noted.