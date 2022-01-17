Lagos to close Dopemu road, Agege for 3 months

The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on Dopemu road in the Agege area of the state with effect Friday, January 21, 2022, for a period of 3 months.

The road closure follows the planned rehabilitation and upgrade of Babajide Sanwo-Olu road within the period by the state government.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, at the weekend, where he said that the repair works will be executed in 3 phases adding that the first phase of the project will focus on Ipaja Road to Adealu Street junction which will last for 3 months.