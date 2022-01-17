Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Lagos to close Dopemu road, Agege for 3 months

Lagos to close Dopemu road, Agege for 3 months

Younews Ng January 17, 2022 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 57 Views

The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on Dopemu road in the Agege area of the state with effect Friday, January 21, 2022, for a period of 3 months.

The road closure follows the planned rehabilitation and upgrade of Babajide Sanwo-Olu road within the period by the state government.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, at the weekend, where he said that the repair works will be executed in 3 phases adding that the first phase of the project will focus on Ipaja Road to Adealu Street junction which will last for 3 months.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Mali’s outsted president, Ibrahim Boubacar keita, dies at 76

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the former president of Mali who took office in a landmark election ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.