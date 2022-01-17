Nollywood’s Bimpe Akintunde, daughter escape ‘bandits attack’ on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng January 17, 2022 Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 48 Views

Bimpe Akintunde, the Nigerian actress, has narrated how she escaped an attack from suspected bandits along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the film star said she was travelling to Lagos from Ibadan alongside her daughter when the incident happened.

Akintunde said shortly after they passed Oni-Garri axis of the highway, the suspected bandits, clad in army uniform, hit the road and started shooting directly at vehicles.

The actress said amid the ensuing melee, she managed to turn her vehicle back and return to Ibadan.

“Lets be careful on Ibadan express road. I escaped bandit attack at around after five this evening, after Oni-Garri on my way to Lagos. They were shooting at all of the vehicles coming from Ibadan. They’re like 10 in army uniform shooting directly at us,” she wrote.

The brand influencer appreciated God for helping them escape the attack unscathed. She also decried the worsening insecurity in the country.

“God saved me and my daughter, I can’t believe this. Like they were shooting directly at us!!! Where are we going in this country…broad daylight attack!!!” she added.

“God came through for us, I turned back, followed one-way and alerted other drivers too. Just help help me thank God for my life and that of my innocent daughter. We are back in Ibadan safe and healthy but in shock.”

