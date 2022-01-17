North Demands For Presidency again, states reasons

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, who met under the aegis of Northern Leaders of Thought in Kaduna, has dismissed the notion of power shift to the South in 2023 saying the north must retain power to rebuild areas bombed and destroyed following activities of terrorists and bandits.

In a communiqué of issued at Arewa House Kaduna, after a one-day meeting with a theme “Rebuilding the North” on Saturday they said, any idea of power shift was not tenable and should be dispensed with.

The communiqué which touched on key areas including insecurity, was signed by Mr Doknan Decent Danjuma Shenni, a former Vice-Chancellor of the Plateau State University.

The communique noted that, “The Fundamental rights of all political parties to field candidates of their choices, and the right of voters to freely exercise choices over who leads them cannot be compromised.”

While dismissing insistence from leaders of the South and middle belt forum for all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the south, the group noted that the north will not cave in to such demand.

The group said northerners have equal rights to aspire to all offices but they must have competence, evidence of personal integrity and commitments to the rule of law above all other considerations.

“Northerners should ignore provocative statements from groups in the South of Nigeria who appear to believe that Command Democracy in which threats and hate campaigns are their hallmarks or defining elements will work in Nigeria. North should vote for the best Leader.”

On insecurity, it said the current state of insecurity in the North is unprecedented and unacceptable.

While commending the efforts of the nation’s defence and security forces in rolling back sundry threats that have weakened the Nigerian state and made life almost valueless, it advised President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and legislators to revisit and re-prioritize spending on security and addressing the scourge of poverty.

“We recommend the increase in recruitment of security personnel,” the communiqué read.

The Meeting also noted the desperate economic conditions of most northerners, which it said pose additional threats to security and the democratic process.

It reads,

“It recommends that leaders should avoid pushing the population into deeper poverty and desperation with challenging economic policies and a lack of empathy.

“Government at all levels should consider a form of the structured welfare system to alleviate poverty in the populace.”

The Meeting advised the Federal Government to postpone the planned 2022 National Census in view of the large numbers of displaced Nigerians and the proximity of the census to the 2023 elections.