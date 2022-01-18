2023: Osinbajo Is APC’s Best Candidate, – Babangida Aliyu

A former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the best candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

He said any “riff-raff or moneybags” will not get to the highest office in the land, even if they bring out the money.

The former governor and Chairman Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation made these remarks at the ongoing 2022 annual lecture of the foundation holding in Kano State.

“Mr Vice President, do you know you are the best candidate in your party?” he said, describing Osinbajo as the only candidate that knows the country and has the acceptance of everyone across the country regardless of tribe and religion.

He said they will not allow “riff raffs” to take over the power even if they bring all the money in this world.

“No matter how much money he has, let him bring the money and we will collect it,” he added.