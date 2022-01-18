Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 2023: Osinbajo Is APC’s Best Candidate, – Babangida Aliyu

2023: Osinbajo Is APC’s Best Candidate, – Babangida Aliyu

Younews Ng January 18, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 64 Views

A former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the best candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

He said any “riff-raff or moneybags” will not get to the highest office in the land, even if they bring out the money.

The former governor and Chairman Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation made these remarks at the ongoing 2022 annual lecture of the foundation holding in Kano State.

“Mr Vice President, do you know you are the best candidate in your party?” he said, describing Osinbajo as the only candidate that knows the country and has the acceptance of everyone across the country regardless of tribe and religion.

He said they will not allow “riff raffs” to take over the power even if they bring all the money in this world.

“No matter how much money he has, let him bring the money and we will collect it,” he added.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari’s Campaign Coordinator is dead

Alhaji Danladi Pasali, Coordinator of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has died in an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.