APC govs’ forum DG, Salihu Lukman, resigns amid convention crisis

Following internal controversies between the governors of the APC and the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee over the party’s National Convention, the Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, resigned on Monday.

Lukman’s resignation comes barely 24 hours after the first meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum in the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, on Sunday night.

Although the APC governors were meeting to discuss the National Convention, they also deliberated whether or not the DG should be forced to resign.

According to a party source, while some of the governors opposed Lukman’s resignation, others insisted that he be shown the door.

In recent times, Lukman has grown more critical about the party’s lacklustre body language towards the national convention, particularly the Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, which he accused of disrespecting the decision of party members.

The PGF boss earlier warned about APC’s laxity in holding a convention is only a foretaste of the frictions that might hinder other critical milestones in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

He also faulted the idea of zoning, calling it a blast from the PDP years, which has done a great disservice to the quality of Nigeria’s leadership for decades.

The former PGF Boss also criticised the Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for leaving a communication gap that the opposition has exploited.

In a related development, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has said that the APC-led government’s incapacity to harmonise and synergise its policies with the states it controls speaks volumes about its incompetence.

He also chastised the governing party for failing to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

Lawal spoke in Abuja on Monday while chairing an event organised by the Support Groups Management Council to drum support for the presidential bid of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

He stated, “Since forming a government at the centre and in many states across the federation for the past seven and a half years, the objective of building a cohesive and virile political party has eluded the leadership of the APC.”