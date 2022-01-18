Breaking: Again, FG Files Amended Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu

The Nigerian Government has again filed amended charges against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The amended 15-count charge bordering on acts of terrorism was filed on Friday last week at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, MB Abubakar, on behalf of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami.

Count One of the charge read, “That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afatanukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State sometimes in 2021 being a member and leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a proscribed Organisation, did commit an act in furtherance of an act of Terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria by making a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to intimidate the population and you threatened that people will die, the whole world will stand still and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(b) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.”

“That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afatanukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between the month of March and April 2015 imported into Nigeria and kept in Ubulisiuzor in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, a Radio Transmitter known as Tram 50L concealed in a container of used household items which you declared as used household items, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 47(2)(a) of Criminal Code Act, Cap, C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004,” another count read.