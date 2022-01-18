Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
January 18, 2022

Court grants Instagram celebrity, Mompha, N200m bail

Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, has been granted bail of N200 million by the Justice Mojisola Dada-led Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday.

The Court also requested two sureties, one of which must own a property valued at N100 million within its jurisdiction.

He had filed for bail through his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN).

Mompha was re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on January 10 for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

He and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, are standing trial on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn brought against him by the EFCC.

