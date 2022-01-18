Davido drags cousin, Dele, over Guber ambition, “Osun people, beware he’s fake”

Davido’s cousin Dele is contesting for the position of the governor of Osun state just like their uncle Ademola Adeleke.

And the singer seems to be in disagreement with his cousin’s political ambition and he decided warn the people of Osun about him.

The singer shared a photo of Dele holding a certificate of clearance from PDP. Noting that he graduated from the university with a 2:1, Davido revealed that his cousin who finished with a 2:2 is acting like an intellectual person.

.”..cousin dele who struggled to get a 2:2 is forming “intellectual.” Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own.”

It is common knowledge that Davido is solidly supporting his uncle Ademola Adeleke which may be the reason for his tweet. The musician did not seem to agree that his uncle and cousin are vying for the same seat in the same state .

