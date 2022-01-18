Double tragedy : NASS staff slumps, dies on staircase, another falls from 4th floor

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
January 18, 2022

A staff of the National Assembly on Monday collapsed and died while ascending the second floor of the White House through the staircase.

Eyewitnesses account said Abdul Olajide Abayomi (34), tripped and fell on the upper rung of the staircase. He immediately rolled to the step landing before help could come his way.

Cleaners, who sighted him when he fell, were said to have alerted staff who immediately came to his aid.

His colleagues were said to have rushed him to the National Assembly Clinic for medical attention but he died on the way there.

He was said to have died of cardiac arrest and other underlining ailments.

He was with the Inter-Parliamentary Department under the Directorate of Inter-Parliamentary and Protocols of the National Assembly’s bureaucracy.

Also, an Ad hoc worker was also said to have fallen from a scaffold while working at the fourth floor of the National Assembly Complex which left him with a deep cut on his head, aside other injuries.

The worker (not staff) was said to have been taken to the National Hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The injured worker is said to be recuperating.

