Full List Of Winners From FIFA 2021 Best Award

The FIFA Best Awards was held on Monday night in Zurich, Switzerland.

Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Tuchel, Edouard Mendy and Érik Lamela are some of the winners that emerged on the night.

Lewandowski beat Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to the men’s prize.

Lamela won the 2021 Puskas award, while Tuchel won Best Men’s Coach award.

The Best FIFA Awards was launched in 2016, after France Football split the Ballon d’Or away from world football’s governing body after corruption claims.

Best Men’s player: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland).

Best Women’s player: Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Best Men’s Coach: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Best Women’s coach: Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Best Women’s goalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Best Men’s Best Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)

FIFA Special Award – Christine Sinclair

FIFA Best Fan: Denmark and Finland fans

FIFA Best Fair Play: Denmark National Team, Danish Medical Team and Staff