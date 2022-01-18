Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Full List Of Winners From FIFA 2021 Best Award

Full List Of Winners From FIFA 2021 Best Award

Younews Ng January 18, 2022 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Sports Leave a comment 64 Views

The FIFA Best Awards was held on Monday night in Zurich, Switzerland.

Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Tuchel, Edouard Mendy and Érik Lamela are some of the winners that emerged on the night.

Lewandowski beat Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to the men’s prize.

Lamela won the 2021 Puskas award, while Tuchel won Best Men’s Coach award.

The Best FIFA Awards was launched in 2016, after France Football split the Ballon d’Or away from world football’s governing body after corruption claims.

Best Men’s player: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland).

Best Women’s player: Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Best Men’s Coach: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Best Women’s coach: Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Best Women’s goalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Best Men’s Best Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)

FIFA Special Award – Christine Sinclair

FIFA Best Fan: Denmark and Finland fans

FIFA Best Fair Play: Denmark National Team, Danish Medical Team and Staff

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Tinubu didn’t make some of us, as you think – Ojudu

Senator Babafemi Ojudu, an aide of Vice President, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo has stated categorically that “Many ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.