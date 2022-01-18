Ijebu biz man kidnapped @ car wash !

Kidnappers are on thr prowl at Ijebu, Ogun State.!

Just as many are thinking that since the accomplices of fugitive kidnapper Biggie were caught.

The menace of kidnapping will abate in Ijebuland.Unfortunately,it is not so,Ayodele Ayorinde Adegbenro,popularly known as Gbenro Olokuta as been kidnapped.Ijebu Nation, gathered that he was abducted yesterday around 8pm at Carwash on Bonojo Street Ijebu Ode.

Just after he left Igbeba Police station where he had gone to report threats to his life.

We hear Gbenro,who is into quarry business, was dragged into a waiting vehicle, by four armed men,in the abduction operation.