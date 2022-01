NFF places Eguavoen under condition..”Win the Cup, become the Coach

Super Eagles interim coach Austine Eguavoen may become the next national team coach, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has said.

But the ex-Super Eagles coach needs to lift the ongoing African Cup of Nations to seal his place as the coach.

Eguavoen’s men will face Guinea-Bissau in their final group game in Garoua on Wednesday having already secured a place in the last 16.

The team beat Egypt by a lone goal and also defeated Sudan 3:1.