Nigerian-born Minister Of Justice In Canada To Step Aside Over Traffic Ticket

Alberta’s Justice Minister and Solicitor General, Kaycee Madu has been asked to step back from ministerial duties following reports he called the police chief after receiving a traffic ticket.

According to Edmonton Journal, Nigerian-born Madu had been pulled over on March 10, 2021, and fined $300 for being on his phone in a school zone. It was shortly after that he reportedly called the Edmonton police chief, Dale McFee to discuss the ticket.

However, Madu has denied calling the police chief in order to get the ticket rescinded. He revealed that he paid for the ticket in full two days later.

His claim had been corroborated by the police chief, the Edmonton police spokeswoman, Cheryl Sheppard, who said that although Madu called McFee, it was over concerns about the context of the ticket, not to ask him to rescind the ticket.

The Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney in a series of tweets on his handle said he had called Madu and “conveyed to him my profound disappointment in his decision to contact the Edmonton Police Chief after receiving a ticket for a traffic violation.

“In the interim period, I have asked Minister Madu to step back from his ministerial duties.”