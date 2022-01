No Better APC Presidential Aspirant Than Tinubu In The South – Gov Shettima

Former Governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima has said for equity and justice, the South ought to produce Nigeria’s next president.

Shettima, who was speaking at the Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu support group conference in Abuja on Monday, said if the Presidency moves to the South, nobody from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region is more qualified than Bola Tinubu to lead the country.