Ondo gov Appoints Amotekun boss As Special Adviser On Security

January 18, 2022

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the appointment of Chief Adetunji Adeleye as his Special Adviser on Security Matters.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

Chief Adeleye will, however, continue to function as the Commander of the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun Corps).

The appointment is part of the efforts of the Governor to further strengthen the security arrangement and improve the working relationship between government and security agencies in the state.

Governor Akeredolu congratulates the new appointee while charging him to double efforts in the fight against crime and criminals in the state.

Signed:
Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
January 18, 2022.

