Opinion : BAMIDELE ADELEKE…The leader OSUN needs

By Adewale Williams

There is a big difference between wants and needs and this has to be brought to the burner. A need is a necessity or essential items required for life which includes water, food and shelter. A want is something unnecessary but desired or items which increase the quality of living. The importance of Needs in life cannot be over emphasized even in comparison with the precarious situation Osun state is presently in.

Another pointer is the value of a Leader. A leader who will be great must first be a great follower. The best followers make the best leaders because they view the people they lead as their equals–people with their own minds thoughts, ideas, and talents. They value the contributions of each individual employee and their importance to achieving the end goals. The best leaders not only fold their sleeves to work but also pull their shoes, wear a knicker and enter the trenches to work with their followers to create a great legacy. This is who Bamidele Adeleke is. This is what Bamidele Adeleke will bring to Osun.

His grandfather, Raji Ayoola Adeleke was a labour activist from Ede, Osun serving as the Vice President of the United Labour Congress of Nigeria and Senator for Osun II district between 1979 and 1983. Bamidele Adeleke’s tutelage began under his uncle, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke who was Osun’s first civilian governor from January 1992 to November 1993 under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). A two-time Senator, he would go on to serve on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State from 2007 to 2011 and then under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

When Senator Isiaka Adeleke passed away unexpectedly in 2017, Bamidele helped the synchronization of activities of Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s political machinery to work for his uncle, the younger brother, Ademola Adeleke who was then a political neophyte to take over his brother’s senatorial position. When the APC opted against giving him its ticket to contest in the by-election, it left the younger Ademola Adeleke no option but to decamp to the PDP on whose platform he would ride to victory with Bamidele as the engine room, the behind the scene captain. Ademola Adeleke pulled a surprise victory in the bye-election. He won in nine of the 10 local governments in the senatorial area, polling 97,280 votes. In one of his rare interviews, he attributed his victory to his late brother, whom he said did 70 percent of the campaign with his “historical goodwill”.

“I was having fun during the campaign and enjoying my dance because my brother had done 70 percent of the job with his historical goodwill right from when he became an executive governor in 1991. I want to follow his footsteps and may God help me,” he had said.

In July 2018, Bamidele worked assiduously to ensure his uncle (the dancing Senator) emerge as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Osun State after defeating Akin Ogunbiyi by seven votes. At the major election, he lost to the incumbent governor, Alhaji Gbenga Oyetola. Immediately after his loss, he disappeared from the country while Bamidele took up the mantle to fight in the courts to restore their victory which he believed was taken from them.

Bamidele Adeleke’s selfless efforts, humble followership skills, economic experience, grassroots history and most importantly listening to others advice endeared him to many of the followers and friends of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke. To them, Bamidele was the next best thing after his grandfather and his beloved uncle, ‘Serubawon’.

On Late Sen. Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke’s 67th posthumous birthday, Bamidele extolled the leadership qualities of his revered uncle:

“Serubawon, as if given to you by God Himself, is the nickname that perfectly described you while you walked the face of the earth and even in death. Your life was always a great event. When you moved, all men knew a great man has moved. Your politics was consummate; your love for humanity exceptional. Your death stirred many and it was a whirlwind that shook the very foundation of the society that you impacted so greatly”

“I celebrate you today, Uncle Tunji, on your 67th posthumous birthday. I celebrate the life you lived, the legacies you left and the lessons that your life continues to teach us. Your life has remained a model to me and I am committed to ensuring that as you made brighter the glory of the Adeleke dynasty, I must make every effort with any opportunity given, to make the dynasty even greater”

A consummate economist and financial expert, alumnus of the great citadel of learning in Ife, humble follower, strategist, graduate of the Isiaka Adeleke political school and next generation politician is what Osun needs Now. In a recent interview on Channels television, Bamidele stressed the importance of Osun state having the right governor that can change the fate of the Living spring:

“Osun is in a precarious state. Osun is the 10th most indebted state in Nigeria,” he said. “In 2020, Osun paid the sum of 21.6billion as loan repayment. That is the third-largest loan repayment in this country. In fact, our debt per capita is the highest in Nigeria.”

“It is time for a generation of shift. It is time for those who are fit and able to deliver,” he said. “The role of leadership or governance, especially in Osun, is a very serious thing.”

Bamidele Adeleke’s decades of experience in the banking industry puts him in great stride to save Osun from its current precarious economic state. With the wrangling presently ongoing in the APC the ruling party, the people of Osun will continue to bear the brunt of incomplete leadership. With the debt profile of Osun presently a deterrent to progress, the state needs a brilliant, savvy, ready-to-work leader with the right mind to drive youth followership. Every state that does not consider the strength of its youth is doomed to fail. Like Oyo State under Governor Seyi Makinde where things are happening from an effervescent and hardworking leader, Osun needs to wake up and make the right choice this time, to put the state back onto the pedestal of greatness. The state needs BAMIDELE ADELEKE, Now!