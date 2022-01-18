Ozekhome (SAN) takes- over Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team

The legal team of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has received a boost with the hiring of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

Ozekhome leads the team and appeared in court as the case of Kanu continued today in Abuja amidst tight and heavy security.

Kanu’s team believes that with Ozekhome’s presence the case will take a positive turn in favour of the IPOB leader.

Ozekhome is renowned for his punchy and fact-filled delivery in the discharge of his duties. He is equally regarded by many as a lawyer on the people’s side.