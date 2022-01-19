APC zones Secretary to South-East, chairmanship seat to N/Central

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress may have decided to zone the National Secretary position of the APC to the South-East while the North-Central will get the chairmanship of the party. The deputy national chairman (South) is expected to go to the South-South.

the plan is that all positions that the North occupied in the last NWC will now be occupied by the South. Of course, everyone who wants to contest has the right to do so but this is the plan for now. Other positions will be determined in due course.”

The APC is also expected to set up sub-committees that will handle several aspects of the convention ranging from publicity to budget, security and logistics.

The members of the caretaker committee met in Abuja on Tuesday but had yet to finalise discussions and agreed to meet again on Wednesday.