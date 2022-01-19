Buhari’s Campaign Coordinator is dead

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
January 19, 2022

Alhaji Danladi Pasali, Coordinator of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has died in an Abuja Hospital, after a protracted illness.

Late Pasali was President Buhari’s chief campaigner, during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

Late Pasali’s younger brother, Ali Pasali, confirmed the latest development in Jos, Plateau state capital.

“Our brother Alahij Danladi Garba Pasali, has just died in a private hospital in Abuja,” he said.

Late Pasali was until his death the National Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN).

He is survived by one wife and many children.

