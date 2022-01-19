EFCC quizzes ex Lagos Commissioner for justice

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Mr Olasupo Shasore, is being grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A source close to the commission disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday that the learned silk arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC in the afternoon, January 18, 2022.

According to the source, Shasore is allegedly being quizzed over his role in the Process and Industrial Development scam.Mr Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for EFCC, when contacted declined to comment on the development