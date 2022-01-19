Four-Time Champion, Ghana Knocked Out Of AFCON by underdog, Comoros !

The Black Stars of Ghana have failed to win their decisive match against in the Africa Cup of Nations Group C.

Comoros who are facing the four-time champion for the first time in the AFCON won their first duel 3:2, thereby sending the West African nation out of the tournament.

Comoros secured an early lead in the fourth minute, thanks to a goal from B. Nabouhane.

Ghana’s André Ayew was sent off after 25 minutes of play, leaving the embattled team at the mercy of Comoros.

Ahmed Mogni doubled Comoros lead 62 minutes later. Ghana’s R. Boakye scored their first goal at the 64th minute, while A. Djiku leveled the score sheet 2:2 in the 77th minute