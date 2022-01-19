Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Four-Time Champion, Ghana Knocked Out Of AFCON by underdog, Comoros !

Four-Time Champion, Ghana Knocked Out Of AFCON by underdog, Comoros !

Younews Ng January 19, 2022 Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 65 Views

The Black Stars of Ghana have failed to win their decisive match against in the Africa Cup of Nations Group C.

Comoros who are facing the four-time champion for the first time in the AFCON won their first duel 3:2, thereby sending the West African nation out of the tournament.

Comoros secured an early lead in the fourth minute, thanks to a goal from B. Nabouhane.

Ghana’s André Ayew was sent off after 25 minutes of play, leaving the embattled team at the mercy of Comoros.

Ahmed Mogni doubled Comoros lead 62 minutes later. Ghana’s R. Boakye scored their first goal at the 64th minute, while A. Djiku leveled the score sheet 2:2 in the 77th minute

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

DSS officers driving against traffic kill tipper driver, injure

Benin City, Edo State, was thrown into confusion on Tuesday when tipper drivers blocked major ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.