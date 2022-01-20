Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Abia Court Declares Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest Illegal, Orders Govt To Pay Him N1bn

Abia Court Declares Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest Illegal, Orders Govt To Pay Him N1bn

Younews Ng January 20, 2022 Celebrity, Court Cases, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 53 Views

High Court in Abia State has ordered the Federal Government to pay the sum of N1 billion to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and issue a letter of apology to him.

Kanu had approached the Court demanding N5 billion over the invasion of his father’s house by the military on September 10, 2017

In a ruling on Wednesday, according to his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, the Court presided over by Justice Benson Anya stated that the Federal Government violated the IPOB leader’s fundamental rights.

The Court also recommended political solution to the agitation for the restoration of the defunct Biafra Republic championed by IPOB.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Things you need to know about Eagles – Tunisia match in round of 16 in Sunday

Super Eagles will face 2004 African champions Tunisia in the round of 16 of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.