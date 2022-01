Adeboye, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo was on Thursday decorated with his new rank of Brigadier General.

The Nigerian Army had in December 2021 announced the promotion of some senior officers in recognition of their service to the nation.

A total of 41 brigadier generals were promoted to the rank of major general, while 76 colonels were also elevated to the rank of brigadier general.

Obasanjo did the honours for his son.