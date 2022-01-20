PDP chieftain knocks Tinubu for saying he ‘ld pay WAEC fees for all

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Madaki, has slammed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, over his promise to pay the WAEC fees of all Nigerians if he becomes president.

Madaki, who was not happy over the promise made by a personality like Tinubu at a time when Nigerians are facing security challenges, poverty and lack, further noted that Tinubu does not know the problem confronting Nigerians, as such, he is not fit to be a president of Nigeria.

Presidential aspirant for the 2023 election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he will pay the WAEC fees of every child in the country.

According to him, he will make this a mandate to make sure no child is left behind in their education.

In a video making rounds, he stated that the growth of the country is paramount. Tinubu who serves as the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also called for peace to prevail in Nigeria.

According to him, without peace and stability, banditry, violence, lawlessness transpires which affect most women.

He charged all and sundry to support the APC in other to rebuild the nation.

“Your children’s West African Examination (WAEC) fee is paid by us so that no one, no matter how small is left behind.

The symbol of our party is growth, the symbol of my party is breaking the shackle of poverty, you break the shackle of poverty, you break the shackle of ignorance. You grow the party and the shackle of learning.