Praises, Kudos for Eguavoen, as Nigeria inches to AFCON cup

Guinea Bissau have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations finals following 2-0 defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday. It was an impressive game by the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Guinea Bissau side.

The winning goals for the Super Eagles were scored by Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong.

Following today’s win, Nigeria now tops group D with 9 points, making them the only team with 9 points in AFCON 2022.

Sports enthusiasts are of the opinion that the Super Eagles of today deserves tremendous commendation.

It doesn’t matter to this writer whether Super Eagles win Cameroun 2021 AFCON tournament or not, Austin Eguavoen has done well to revive the team and remind it’s fans of what the team used to be.

The world could see the fighting spirit of the Eagles…the team’s high intensity display, the hunger to win, the urgency to deliver and the endless pressure on opponents.

The players keep running, knocking the ball, creating spaces, pushing steadily towards the area of their opponents. These have been lacking for years now untill the decision to bring in Eguavoen as an interim replacement for Gernot Rohr.

Super Eagles now operate from the wings with fast pace, dribbles, burstling runs and pullouts. That’s the trademark of this team for decades. That’s how and where Eguavoen was produced…and that’s the stuff he is showing.