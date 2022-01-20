Senate Succumbs to Buhari, removes direct primary clauses

Parties are free to choose candidates for Elections through direct , indirect or consensus means

Nigeria Senate on Wednesday removed the clause that makes direct primary mandatory for the election of candidates in political parties from the electoral act amendment bill.

The Senate in late 2021 passed a version of the bill and transmitted it to President Muhammadu Buhari who declined assent to the bill.

Buhari had said that the mandatory use of direct primaries for all political parties in the country will be too expensive to execute, saying that it will put a financial burden on Nigeria’s slim resources.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said it will not release an election timetable until the electoral act amendment has been passed.