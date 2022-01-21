5 Reasons why Nigeria is Doing well at AFCON

- We Sacked that German Coach.
Mr Rohr was a Stable hand they said. Consistent and Level Headed but he Lacked the Capacity to inspire both Team and Country. He needed to Go.
- We have no Super Star in our Team
The Former Nigerian Coach said that Nigeria lacked Stars as No Nigerian played for the Top 4 Teams in England. He said Osimen and Ndidi are yet to Arrive. I agree with him but for a Different reason. There is no Big boy Demanding for the Ball from the Younger players. No big Boy coming late to Camp and Demanding to Play. Anybody can be Changed by the Coach so Team Spirit is High.
- Nigerians are Divided
When there is Crisis in Nigeria the Super Eagles become the Unifying Factor. Just like During the Abacha Days the Team is the Major national.Brand acceptable to all Nigerians.
- Our Coach is a Member of the Nigerian
Football Mafia.
The politics of Nigerian Football cripples any Coach who comes to Handle the Team.
Coach Westerhof had access to the VP Aikhomu so could not be Bullied by the FA. He won the AFCON. Coach Stephen Keshi also Known as the Big Boss was the Head of the player Mafia. As the Most Successful Nigerian footballer he was a Powerful Personality.
He won The AFCON.
Augustine Eguaven was the Deputy to Keshi and Currently the Technical Director of the Team he cannot be Bullied by the FA.
We hope he wins AFCON.
- Augustine Eguaven is not an Igbo Man.
If he is an Igbo Man there would have been a lot of opposition to his team. With So many Igbo players in a Starting Eleven the Tribal Faultlines would have appeared. When Christain Chukwu was Coach a lot of Tribal Warriors were on Social questioning why he had So many “Omo Nna” in his team.
If he was Igbo the Noise from those for him and those against him would have been a big Distraction. Meanwhile Burna Boy can Send a Suoer Eagles Jersey to Ghanaian Star Shatta Wale as a Peace Offering. Nigerians always Support the Ghana Black Stars when we get knocked out of a Competition. So Nigerians will Expect Ghana to Support the Super Eagles.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 5 Reasons why Nigeria is Doing well at AFCON
Tags 5 Reasons why Nigeria is Doing well at AFCON slideshow. news
Check Also
CP Alabi replaces AIG Odumosu in Lagos,
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of Commissioner of Police, ...