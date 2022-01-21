How Sanwo-Olu raised funds to purchase new trains

On September 14 2020, Sanwo-Olu sought the Lagos State Assembly to approve the sum of N153 billion for the construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT), also known as the Red Line and the Blue Line.

According to the proposal, the sum would be sourced through Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (DCRR), a financing package put in place by the state government through the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) and from intervention facilities from First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), United Bank for Africa( UBA), and Zenith Bank.

Although the cost of purchasing the train buses has not yet been made public, N93 billion of the N153 billion was proposed for the financing of the Red Line Rail Project, while the remaining N60 billion would be used for the Blue Line.

The state assembly unanimously gave its approval in October of 2020 and the 37 kilometres Red Line, a project of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) which will have eight train stations – from Agbado to Oyingbo. It is expected to be fully operational in the last quarter of 2022.

The trainsets acquired by the Lagos state government has a capacity of half a million passengers per day, provides special features for wheelchair-bound passengers,

LCD Screens in vestibules with information for passengers and automatically activated exterior and interior inter-connecting doors.

It also has comfortable and ergonomic reclining seats equipped with footrests, electrical outlets at all seats for charging laptop computers or other electrical appliances, spacious luggage rack compartments and eco-friendly vacuum toilets.