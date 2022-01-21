Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » INEC Arraigns Prof For Electoral Fraud

INEC Arraigns Prof For Electoral Fraud

January 21, 2022

Trial of Professor Ignatius Uduk, a lecturer at the University of Uyo, began on Thursday at the Akwa Ibom State High Court 9 sitting in Uyo, the state capital.

Uduk faces a three-count charge bordering on publishing and announcing false electoral results.

The case was filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against Prof. Uduk who was engaged by the commission as a Collation/Returning Officer for the Essien Udim State Constituency on March 9th, 2019 governorship and house of assembly elections.

