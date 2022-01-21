INEC Arraigns Prof For Electoral Fraud

Trial of Professor Ignatius Uduk, a lecturer at the University of Uyo, began on Thursday at the Akwa Ibom State High Court 9 sitting in Uyo, the state capital.

Uduk faces a three-count charge bordering on publishing and announcing false electoral results.

The case was filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against Prof. Uduk who was engaged by the commission as a Collation/Returning Officer for the Essien Udim State Constituency on March 9th, 2019 governorship and house of assembly elections.