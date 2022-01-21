Newsdiaryonline Publisher, Nmodu starts Another Portal, modusoperandum.ng

A new platform has emerged for strategic insight into issues in Nigeria’s National Interest

The platform known as Modus Operandum was unveiled by its publisher, Mr Danlami Nmodu, mni on Wednesday.

According Nmodu, who is also the publisher/editor-in-chief of Newsdiaryonline, the new platform is dedicated to analysis, insightful opinions, reviews and reports on issues of public interest.

Nmodu, a member of the National Institute,mni, says he has chosen to float this additional platform to give back to society the benefits of his training at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Kuru Jos.

“After reflecting on the investment in me, I believe I needed to float this platform for insightful analysis of national issues.Hopefully Modus Operandum will emerge as a leading platform contributing towards policy papers and the policy briefs that may be relevant to public administration in Nigeria.”

“Essentially, Modus Operandum, with url modusoperandum.ng, will for now remain accessible to the public, Nmodu, who is currently the Deputy President Guild of Corporate Online Publishers GOCOP, assured.

Modus Operandum will not be driven by the daily routine of breaking news, like Newsdiaryonline, which remains active and strong on news and others. However, the new platform will remain relevant and throw penetrating insight into relevant contemporary issues, Nmodu said.

Areas of interest include health, public policy, election and democracy issues,anti corruption matters, defence security and diplomatic issues among other.Analysis from Modus Operandum staff and renowned contributors will be served on regular basis, the publisher said.