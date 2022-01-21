Scammer pretending as Herbalist arrested ..their mode of operations

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested one Adeyemo Mufutau, 26, for pretending to be a herbalist have spiritual solutions to the problems of his unsuspecting victims.

The impostor, who was paraded with his cohort, Oladehi Hezekiah, 27, was said to have lured their victims over the phone with promises t boost their businesses. Mufutau, who was arrested at Ile-Ife on Monday, said he ventured into fraudulent business due to financial difficulty.

“I learnt Furniture after my secondary school but when I didn’t get money to start my own shop, I decide to engage in illegal activities. I was into “Yahoo Yahoo” business before I learnt the act of obtaining money fraudulently through a brother who reside beside my house in Ife.

I’ve known Hezekiah since childhood and we do the business together. What we normally do is to call our victims on phone and pretend as an old herbalist, who can solve their problems.

My last victim wanted her business to boom and I told her to send money to my account promising to prepare a charm that will attract more customers to her shop” he said