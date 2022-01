Super Eagles captain, Super Eagles has donated $1,500 to a Central Mosque in Garoua, Cameroon.

My camp source; “Musa has donated $1,500 to support the ongoing building project of the Central Mosque in Garoua.

“Players and officials of the team have been worshiping in the Central Mosque since they arrived in Garoua. The gesture to support the ongoing building project was appreciated by the leaders of the Mosque.”