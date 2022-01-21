Tinubu visits Babangida over 2023 elections

Bola Tinubu, presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited Ibrahim Babangida, former military head of state, in Minna, Niger state on Thursday.

The visit was part of his nationwide consultation on his 2023 presidential aspiration.

In the course of the visit, Tinubu and Babangida, had behind closed door meeting. Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Tinubu simply revealed that, upon informing his host of his presidential ambition, Babaginda gave him his blessings.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, had recently expressed his interest in vying for the highest office in the country.