YOU NEWS’ story that touches the heart…Be bold, get closer to your Dreams

A very poor man who walked pass a car lot, saw a very big black jeep packed. It was one of the most expensive cars there.

He stopped for a moment and took a closer look at it. He admired the beauty of this car and walked towards it. With his hands, he felt it and imagined himself driving it.

The manager who sighted this man from his office, ran out and shouted at the man for touching the car. He asked why he was touching a car he would not buy.

“Do you have money? Who are you? Do you want to scratch the paint of the car? Get out of this place please. Do not come back here.” The manager fired rudely.

The old man felt really ashamed. While he staggered back, the manager called the securities to help throw the man out of the parking lot.

The CEO who watched from his office as the drama went on, called the manager on phone and requested he sends the man into his office.

When the man walked in, the CEO gazed at him. He looked at how unkempt and poor looking the man was.

“What are you doing in a car lot as this when it’s obvious you cannot afford any of the cars here?” The manager asked.

“I only admired the car from a distance and wanted to take a closer look at the car.” The man explained.

“But you have no money to buy any. Why do you have an eye for things you can never afford?” the CEO asked.

The man looked around the office. Then asked the CEO.

“Is this your company?”

“Yes it is?”

“Do you want it to grow bigger?”

“Yes I do.”

“Was this how it was ten years ago?”

“No.”

“But it got to this point, and you still want it to grow bigger?”

“Yes I do.”

“So why do you have an eye for a bigger company when you cannot afford it?”

The CEO chuckled.

He offered the elderly man a chair and a drink.

“Where are your children?” The CEO asked.

“I had a pregnant wife. But I lost her some years back in a crowd, when the war broke out.” The elderly man replied.

“Which war?”

“The war in Nuvindia. The capital of Baribus. Haven’t you heard about it? It’s been years now. You were still a boy then.” The old man said.

“My father is from Baribus too. And my mother grew up in Nuvindia. She spent all her life there and later decided to move out when she lost her husband.”

“Is he dead?”

“No. Well, we don’t know for certain. He got missing during the war. Seems he was held captive by the enemy nation. It’s such a long time. We don’t know for certain if he is alive or dead.” The CEO explained.

The elderly man and the CEO talked for a longer time about the war and family. In the cause of their conversation, the CEO realised that the elderly man was actually his long lost father.

For he spoke boldly like his father and looked so much alike. They shared so much in common.

The CEO quickly called the manager and ordered the manager to drive his father back home to meet his long lost wife. This time, he ordered that the car his father had touched at the parking lot should be used instead.

It so happened that the manager ended up becoming the driver of the same man he had ordered out of the car lot because he touched a car he couldn’t afford.

While driving the elderly man in the car, the manager apologised. He was scared of loosing his Job.

“I am sorry sir. Please do not hold it against me. I never knew.”

The old man laughed happily.

“I also didn’t know. I hold nothing against you. If you haven’t shouted at me and created the scene, I wouldn’t have met my son. I would have just walked away and wouldn’t be driving in the same car I had touched either. But don’t forget, this should teach you a lesson. Be nice to the people you come across in life, you may not know if you will be their drivers someday.”

“Does that mean you will make me a driver?”

“Yes.”

“But sir…”

“O come on, I am just joking. You are still a manager. But I love the way you drive. You will drive me for some few days, until I am ready to drive this baby myself.” The old man said.

Sometimes certain things happens to us for a reason. Not everything is misfortune. Your present condition may be a gate way to your resting place.