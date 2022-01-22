3SC General Manager dies of ‘serious ailment’, KU match postpone

The General Manager of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Mr. Rasheed Balogun has been announced.

the GM died on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He died after spending weeks on the bed as a result of a serious sickness.

A close source to the family said,

YOU NEWS learnt that as a mark of respect, the match between Shooting Stars and Kwara United has now been postponed till next Wednesday.

“We won’t be playing this weekend again, our match has been shifted to Wednesday because we need to grieve with the family. We lost somebody that’s very special to us”

Oyo State Governor, ’Seyi Makinde, on Friday, described the death of the General Manager of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Mr. Rasheed Balogun, as sad and shocking.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the football chief, who described as hardworking and committed, noting that his death will leave a huge vacuum in football management in the state.

A statement by Moses Alao, Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor Makinde, quoted the governor as commiserating with the immediate family of the late 3SC GM, management and players of the Oluyole Warriors and the people of Oyo State on the death of Mr. Balogun.

According to Makinde, the death of Mr. Balogun came at a time the 3SC needed his experience and expertise the most, having just guided the team to the coveted promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League.

He said: “The news of the death of my brother, Rasheed Balogun, the General Manager of the 3SC, came as a shock. It is sad, but we can only submit to the will of Allah SWT.