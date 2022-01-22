Amaechi gets traditional title from Daura, to be turbaned Feb 5

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi will be turbaned as Dan Amanar Daura (Trusted Son of Daura) on February 5.

He said Mr Amaechi will be honoured, especially for his effort in bringing to life the rail sector that has been moribund for over three decades.

He said the turbaning ceremony would be performed by the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar, at the palace in Daura, Kastina state, by 11:00 a.m.

“The highlight of the occasion will be a royal durbar in honour of the Minister and invited dignitaries,” the ministry spokesperson added.
The Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Eric Ojiekwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, stating that the title is in recognition of his contributions to Nigeria’s development.

