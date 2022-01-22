This Moses !..Shall we say another Austin JJ Okocha is here ?

Moses Simon is damn good at what he does . The striker’s mesmerizing Dribbling runs, pinpoint passes and blistering shot in front of goal have made some Pundits of the round leather game to say he may be on his way to become the new Okocha .

Of course Okocha’s romance with football ,for Clubs and country, remains legendary …He was a nightmare for defenders and goalkeepers .

Moses is threading the same path with his exploits for Nantes and Nigeria .

This is more so with his superb performance so far for Nigeria in the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

If he keeps his head , improves his game and works at being better he may become another variant of Okocha , or better .

The ball is on his feet!

Moses Simon is another testimony of the immerse talent that abound in Nigeria in all areas of human endeavors.