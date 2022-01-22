Two dead as hoodlums clash in Lagos

At least two persons were killed on Friday after a violent clash broke out between two rival groups at Idumota area of Lagos Island.

The unrest began on Thursday evening between the rival gangs from Idumota, Balogun, Martins and Oluwole but generated into a clash on Friday morning.

Footage circulated online shows the suspected hoodlums armed with machetes and local guns chasing each other, while residents of the area scampered for safety.

Commercial activities in the area were affected, with shops closed due to the clash. Normalcy has since been restored by security operatives.

Jubril Gawat, the media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, in a tweet, said security operatives were on ground.

“Not all shops are fully opened but security agencies on ground have assured market men and women to open their shops, they have also mounted specific positions to forestall any form of violence or hoodlums taking advantage of the situation”