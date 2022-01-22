Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wike, Makinde, others welcome Jandor’s “Lagos4Lagos” to PDP

January 22, 2022

Thousands of people were present at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in the Onikan area of Lagos State on Friday, January 21, 2022, as prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) welcomed Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran Olajide (Jandor) and his team to the opposition party.

Jandor, who is the leader of a major faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led his group known as “Lagos4Lagos” to the PDP in December 2021.

Jandor, who is a staunch critic of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is hoping to end godfatherism in Lagos politics.

Jandor and his group (Lagos4Lagos) were officially welcomed to the opposition party on Friday by prominent members of the party led by the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, and many other bigwigs in the opposition party were present in Lagos State on Friday.

